Virtual tour of St. Patrick’s renovation process after devastating fire

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after a devastating fire tore through St. Patrick Church in Hubbard, we’re getting a peak at the renovation process.

Pastor Michael Sweirz is giving us a virtual tour.

The fire on January 18 caused several million dollars in damage.

Since then, the whole inside has been stripped down due to heavy smoke damage. Sweirz said they also found cracks in the masonry, so some walls had to come down.

Firefighters were able to save the tabernacle and some statues.

From the ceiling to the basement conference room — where they believe the fire started — every inch has been wiped and cleaned.

Still, there’s a long way to go.

St. Patrick’s Church Festival is happening August 5 to 8. There will be live entertainment, parish-made food, games and raffles.