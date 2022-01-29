Virtual reading, tutoring program seeks volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is expanding its virtual literacy tutoring program, “Vello” — and it’s seeking volunteers.

The program is a weekly one-on-one session that offers the opportunity for volunteers to tutor students in reading through a secure digital setting, eliminating obstacles brought on by the pandemic.

In each half-hour session, volunteers and students read a book and go through vocabulary words to give the child a better understanding of the process of reading and literacy.

The United Way of Youngstown started using the program last year in Liberty and have since expanded to Girard, Sebring and Youngstown Community School.

This winter the program is expanding to Austintown Schools as well.

“A lot of the kids that we’re right now concentrating on are those ones that are right on the bubble — that they need that just extra little push, that little extra help that they may not be able to get in the classroom. So that one-on-one attention is huge,” said Roxann Sebest with the United Way of Youngstown.

Anyone looking to volunteer needs a camera and microphone on their computer and will go through a short training session and a background check. Anyone interested in applying can visit United Way’s website.