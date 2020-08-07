Virtual groundbreaking kicks off renovation plans at Youngstown main library

Renovations on the existing building are expected to start in late fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Renovation plans kicked off at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s main campus with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.

The ceremony was live-streamed from the front lawn of the library at 11:30 a.m. They are planning work to start at the library next week.

Since opening in 1910, the library has undergone two substantial renovations.

In 1954, the front stairs and period lampposts were removed from the front of the building. In 1996, a large addition was made to the building and the entrance was moved to the side.

Now, the design team is working to remember the library’s history while still meeting modern community needs.

“With a building project like this, the challenge is always about how to honor the past while making a statement about the future,” said library executive director Aimee Fifarek.

Next week will kick off phase one of the renovation project, including construction of the new northeast parking lot as well as electrical, water, sewer and gas utilities.

The phase also includes work on an underground stormwater detention basin, demolition of the existing maintenance garage, new lighting and renovations to sidewalks and landscaping.

Renovations on the existing building are expected to start in late fall, and the building addition will kick off in spring of 2021.