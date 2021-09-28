Virtual display shows details of large Sharon gateway project

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A project in Sharon is going to get a lot of attention once it’s finished.

Virtual plans are on display right now for the Sharon Gateway Project, which is totally revamping Route 62 in the city.

The project involves the beautification of the intersection of Route 62 and South Irvine Avenue. Improvements include signal upgrades, landscaping, curbing and gateway signs. Signal upgrades are planned at two locations, the intersection of Addison Avenue, Thomas Avenue, South Irvine Avenue and Route 62 as well as the intersection of South Irvine Avenue and Stateline Road/Emanuel Pl.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the project that is set to begin in 2022.

You can view the plans online until October 12.

Feedback on the project can be done online or by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Lynsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.