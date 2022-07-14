YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With recent tragedies like the Highland Park shooting, the conversation continues about young people and violent crime. It’s been an issue in the Valley for some time.

Youngstown Police Community Liason Malik Mostellla said violent crime among youth is not increasing locally, but younger people are more exposed to it.

“Technology being what it is, we see a lot more than we used to see because of the cellphones and everything else,” he said. “We’re quick to lose our tempers and just go from zero to 100 without thinking about the consequences.”

Mostella believes access to information grows as technology grows and that can be beneficial and help to depict what happens at an incident more clearly.

“I think it’s important that if you are going to show something, you show everything so people get an honest view of exactly what happened and how it happened,” Mostella said.

There are programs to help young people, but he says many are not taking advantage of them. One of them is the Youngstown Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and its program to train teens on conflict resolution.

“I get excited when I talk about it because I know it’s there, but it’s also frustrating at the same time because I see it not being accessed, “Mostella said.

Local groups also want to help stop the violence, like the RESPECT organization, United Returning Citizens, My Cap and Flying High. If you want to get connected with any of these groups, you can contact Mostella directly at ptlmostella@youngstownohio.gov.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.