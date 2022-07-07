VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vintage plane took off Thursday from a runway at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association brought a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B to the Mahoning Valley from Port Clinton. The plane will be here for two days of flying.

What started as a dream for a young boy turned into a career that turned into over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force for Col. Jeff Van Dootingh. The 910th Airlift Wing commander’s love of planes started as a 12-year-old Boy Scout in 1976, when his scout master took the troop via plane to South Bass Island.

“I just knew right there and then that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” said Dootingh.

Members of the Civil Air Patrol were in attendance as well.

Cameron Hughes, a cadet, looks to Dootingh as a source of inspiration.

“It’s just cool how he became a colonel from being a cadet in civil air patrol. And he was 12 like how I was, and now I can be just like him,” said Hughes.

Also aboard was Stephen Hillman, 8, who dreams of flying planes like his father, who is a pilot.

“[Planes] are just so fun. They take you everywhere so fast,” said Hillman.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is welcoming folks to come experience history. They will be at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. More information can be found at www.flytheford.org.