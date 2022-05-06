LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — There were a lot of hugs and a few tears at Friday evening’s prayer vigil in Lowellville as people gathered to start the healing process after Thursday’s shooting incident at the school. One adult had his arm around a child — a reminder to all adults to keep the children safe.

The evening prayer service at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville began by reminding the 100 people to be not afraid. Pastor Steve Zeigler led the service saying it was good they came together.

“In light of the tragedy that has occurred in the last 24 hours here in Lowellville, Ohio,” said Father Zeigler.

They needed, said Father Zeigler, to allow God to support them and lift them up through his strength and his courage.

A reading from Isaiah reminded the congregation that God will “strengthen you, and help you” — before the Prayer of Saint Francis proclaimed God as a “channel of your peace.”

In his reflection, Father Zeigler said we need God’s help and that there are no words to describe what they feel after the tragic events had occurred.

After the Lord’s prayer and the final blessing, the prayer service ended with “On Eagles Wings.” It lasted about 20 minutes.

Afterward, Father Zeigler was asked if the prayer service that was presented was appropriate for what had happened.

“I hope so because our only hope is in God in a time like this. So we put our hands and our lives in the hands of God and I pray that He’ll lift us up. So that’s all we can do is have the prayer to lift us up and allow God to lift us up,” said Father Zeigler.

As people were leaving, Father Zeigler shook their hands and hugged them, letting them know he would be there for them and that the church would be there for them, too.