WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials with Wellsville are looking for the person who has been tampering the village’s animal traps within the last month.

The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the village to trap the burrowing animals that live near the flood wall and are causing damage to the structural integrity.

Officials say the animals are trapped and released safely somewhere else.

“Somebody, the last couple of weeks, they’ve been turning [the traps] upside down,” said village administrator Jeff Cope. “[Monday], they stole them. We had four of them down there, and now we have none.”

Cope said there’s a suspect in mind. The culprit has until Friday to return the traps or face legal repercussions.