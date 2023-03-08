LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation asked on Wednesday for public comment on a request from Lowellville officials to renovate the entire Ohio portion of the Stavich bike and hike trail.

The Stavich runs 10 miles from the trailhead in Struthers to Union Township in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania. The bulk of it in Ohio runs through Lowellville.

$570,000 is already in place to redo a half mile section near the Lowellville school, but another $1.2 million is needed to complete the project.

The mayor says it’s all part of making Lowellville a recreation destination.

“Everything we’ve done down on the river with the park and the canoe livery — we’ve got growth. We’re building a pavilion this year there through grants, through the county commissioners,” Jim Iudiciani, Lowellville mayor. “It’s all part of making Lowellville that walkable community, that recreational community.”

The first phase will be done in 2024, and the mayor hopes to use federal grants to finish the project by 2025. If state money is needed — it could take another eight years.

Lowellville is also using some of its own money.