Village of Leetonia under a water emergency

Two main water lines broke

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Village of Leetonia is under a water emergency.

Ed Allen, superintendent of public works, announced Wednesday that two main water lines broke.

One is on Walnut, between Main and Front streets, and the other is at the intersection of Columbia and Hazel, near the railroad tracks.

Water customers will experience water disruptions, water discoloration and low pressure.

Any customers who lose water service will be under a boil order until further notice.

Crews are working to repair the lines as soon as possible.

