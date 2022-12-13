LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia’s deep history with coke ovens will now be preserved.

Tuesday morning, the village announced a $5 million partnership with Youngstown State University to build a Civic Center. The center will be located by the Leetonia Coke Ovens.

The goal is to promote economic development, educational services and tourism opportunities.

Coke ovens were used about 100 years ago to clean coal for iron production.

YSU has been involved with the ovens through its archeology classes.