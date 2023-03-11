LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people and organizations came together for an organized protest of Norfolk Southern on Saturday.

People gathered from near and far protesting Norfolk Southern in Lisbon, with passersby honking in support.

“We’re here to tell them they need to step it up and do the right thing, and Norfolk needs to be held accountable for what they did,” said protest organizer Zachary Baker.

Over a dozen protestors held up signs reading “Norfolk needs to pay” and calling for Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw‘s resignation.

Baker lives in the area, and he’s worried that wild food resources for people in the area are contaminated.

“My family grew up on venison and squirrel, so I know that without that, some people are going to have to go without,” Baker said.

Werner Lang is the chair of the Ohio Peace Council. He said he wants Norfolk Southern to buy out every family and business that wants to leave.

“They broke the community — they pay, and they pay big time. Not just chump change they’re throwing at it, but billions, billions of dollars is what they owe,” Lang said.

Josh Medore said he came to the protest in part because he noticed parallels to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where he grew up. He said people there banded together to hold their government accountable, and he’s encouraged by the support in East Palestine.

“If the people in East Palestine and the communities around them can come together in one voice and yell loud enough and long enough, I hope we can see the same results here,” Medore said.