YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday evening, a vigil was held to remember children who have fallen victim to gun violence.

Pictures of children killed by gun violence and candles were set up in from of East High School. After each candle was lit, a minute of silence was held.

The Persayus Way Project — named after one of the victims, Persayus Davis-May — hosted the event. The goal of the group is to stop violence against kids in the city.

“It’s just in my heart. I love my community. I just want to bring everybody together,” said project President Million Perry-Phifer. “All these tragedies and losing kids is not a normal thing, and this is not something that’s normal for Youngstown. I don’t want this to be a routine.”

An event was held earlier in the afternoon to provide resources to people in the community.