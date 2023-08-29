YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago, 22-year-old Armani Wainwright was killed on Youngstown’s South Side. On Tuesday, her family remembered her with a vigil and balloon release near where her body was found.

Wainwright was shot and killed on August 29, 2021. Police say her body was found in the middle of Southern Boulevard with several gunshot wounds.

The case remains unsolved.

Wainwright’s grandfather says he is angry no one has been charged with her murder.

“I just want justice, not only for Armani but for all of these unsolved homicides,” said Wayne Thigpen, Wainwright’s grandfather.

Wainwright left behind three children.

If you have any information about what happened to Wainwright, you are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.