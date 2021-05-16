Vigil held for man found dead after Market Street shooting

Family members identified the 19-year-old police found dead in the driver seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vigil was held Sunday night at the spot where, earlier in the morning, a teenager was found dead in a car.

The vigil was held at the intersection of Judson Street and Southern Boulevard.

According to family members at the vigil, the teenager found dead was 19-year-old Terrance Sellers.

They said he just turned 19 Saturday and was out celebrating.

Blue balloons and lit candles were part of the vigil where about 200 people gathered.

After a prayer and words about ending violence, the balloons were released to honor the life of Sellers.

Youngstown police are still investigating the incident, and they ask anyone with information to come forward. Any information leading to an arrest may lead to a monetary reward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD with any leads or tips.