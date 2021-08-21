Vigil held downtown for 10-year-old who was killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many are still grieving the loss of 10-year-old Persayus Davis-May, who was shot and killed Wednesday.

Earlier Saturday, another vigil was held in her honor.

Friends and family gathered at So So’s Lounge on North Street. A banner with pictures of Persayus hung on the wall as people shared memories of her.

“We are trying to bring the community together to put an end to the violence and we are trying to uplift the community,” said event organizer Randall Ford.

People released balloons in Persayus’s honor and the large community turnout showed her family a lot of support.

“We feel for the parents and the families. In some way or another, we are all affected by this,” Ford said.

Local artist Ron Moore Jr. felt the weight of this tragedy. It led him to sketch a portrait of Persayus for her family.

He presented it to her mother Saturday night, bringing her to tears.

“I created a portrait of this little girl with hopes that it would help bring some sort of comfort,” Moore said.

People hope this tragedy will help bring an end to the violence.

“There’s been too much going on. We just want to stop it and whatever we need to do to help with that and play our part, that’s what we are willing to do,” Ford said.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call the crime stoppers hotline at 330-746-CLUE.