Vienna tree farm sees increase in early Christmas customers

Bradley's Tree Farm says they've had to cut trees earlier than expected

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – With Thanksgiving behind us, people are now looking forward to the next holiday. For many families across the Valley, that means it’s time to start thinking about a Christmas tree.

“Yesterday was even busy on Thanksgiving afternoon and morning,” said George Bradley, owner of Bradley’s Tree Farm.

Getting the family Christmas tree is happening a bit sooner than usual this year. Bradley’s Tree Farm in Vienna says they’ve had to cut trees earlier than expected.

“This season seems like it’s starting about a week or so early because we had customers here a week before Thanksgiving,” Bradley said.

Customers looking forward to the holiday season are buying their trees. One said she’s hoping it will cheer her up after a difficult year.

“Especially this year, it’s going to be very heartwarming. I love the lights. It just gives me a good feeling. Decorating with the family, now it’s smaller because we can’t have our extended family, unfortunately, but it means a lot,” said Michele Thirion, a longtime customer.

Buying a tree the day after Thanksgiving is a tradition for Thirion’s family. She saw it as a fun activity to be able to get the family together.

“We always look forward to it. In fact, my son lives in Cleveland and he just drove in from Cleveland just to come here to cut down the tree and he’s headed back now,” Thirion said.

Thirion hopes to keep the tree up until the middle of January.

Bradley says anyone getting a tree this early should take good care of it to help it last.

“People will want a fresh cut on it and immediately take it home and put it in water,” he said.