VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A new family-owned business has opened up shop in Vienna.

The Twisted Peacock Coffee Shop on Youngstown-Kingsville Road officially opened its doors last month. It’s right in the center of town and is offering up a cup of Joe, hot chocolate or tea. The shop is run by Cynthia and James Koehler.

“Response has been good,” Cynthia said. “Support has been great.

“It really has been an encouraging opening up,” James said.

The shop used to be the clubhouse for Vienna Short Holes Golf Course and Driving Range. The Koehlers ran it for more than 15 years before it closed.

“It was a little difficult when we closed. We really enjoyed it. We’re just happy to be doing this — new memories,” James said.

“It just popped into my head. Why don’t we open a coffee shop in the clubhouse?” Cynthia said.

They’ve now transformed the building into a cafe, still paying tribute to its golf roots in the meeting room. The donuts come from OH Donut Company while Cynthia makes other pastries on site. There’s even a consignment shop with handmade scarves and jewelry.

“I really hope for it to be a community meeting spot,” Cynthia said.

The Twisted Peacock is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.