Vienna school says airplane mechanics needed for air cargo companies like UPS

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics says it's companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS that are driving up the demand for aviation technicians

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – As the aviation industry continues to grow, there is a need for trained mechanics to work on planes.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna held its fall open house. Prospective students had the chance to learn about a career as an airplane mechanic.

A representative from Piedmont Airlines was on hand to answer any questions.

Studies show 189,000 aviation technicians will be needed in the next 12 years.

“Primarily, we are seeing the industry pick up because of air cargo companies like UPS, FedEx and Amazon,” said PIA Campus Coordinator Joseph Deramo. “So as those products are being shipped through the air, all those aircraft need signed off by an ANP mechanic. So our students, that’s what they are trained to take care of — those aircraft, and do inspections on aircraft and repair them as they need it.”

The training for an aviation technician is a 16-month program.

Currently, fall classes at the PIA are full. The school is taking registration for January classes.