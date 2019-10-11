Vienna priest sues, saying allegations of sexual conduct with boy aren’t true

The boy claimed the priest sexually victimized him, but the priest said those allegations are false and defamatory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A priest in the Youngstown Catholic Diocese placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a child has sued the diocese, claiming defamation, libel and slander.

According to the lawsuit filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Father Denis Bouchard served at Holy Rosary Church in Vienna from October 2008 to October 2018.

That’s when he was placed on leave after a boy and his mother claimed Bouchard sexually victimized him. The boy said Bouchard asked him to undress and made inappropriate sexual comments.

The boy later said Bouchard also unbuttoned his shirt and unzipped his pants.

Bouchard called the allegations false and defamatory.

The boy and his mother are also defendants in the lawsuit.

Bouchard wants $50,000 in damages and full reinstatement to the diocese.

A diocesan spokesperson had no comment Thursday.