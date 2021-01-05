Vienna police seize 26 pounds of pot; Man claims it was for ‘personal medical use’

Police found five large plastic containers filled with marijuana in various forms at a house in Vienna

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, police received a tip from someone inside a house in Vienna about a large amount of pot.

Police seized 26 pounds of pot. With a street value of about $3,000 a pound, the drugs are worth roughly $78,000.

“It’s definitely beyond personal use, unless you’re a really large consumer maybe but it’s very unusual,” said Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt.

Officers made the discovery Monday evening when a homeowner in the 4800 block of Warren-Sharon Road called authorities under the impression something suspicious was happening under their roof.

Police said when they got there, they found five large plastic containers filled with marijuana in various forms.

“He was in the different stages of breaking it down, from the plant to the leaves to the buds, so he was breaking it down in what we believe would probably be trafficking,” Ludt said.

Police also said while they were there, the suspected weed owner called and wasn’t happy it was all being taken away.

“By the conversation that my one officer had with him on the phone, he admitted what it was. He admitted but he wanted to try to convince us that 26 pounds was for personal medical use,” Ludt said.

Police will be sending the evidence to BCI to be tested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charges have yet to be filed.