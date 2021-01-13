Vienna looking to switch services to Aqua Ohio due to water quality issues

Trustees want to do a study on the possibility of switching water services but are running into some roadblocks

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Vienna Township officials say their residents are dealing with some water issues.

Trustee Phil Pegg says they’ve been having poor service and water quality issues in the southeast water district.

Pegg says appliances are being destroyed by the water and a hot water tank even exploded because of a calcium build up.

Vienna and several other townships including Brookfield and Hubbard get their water from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

Pegg says they want to do a study on the possibility of switching water services to Aqua Ohio. However, they’re running into roadblocks getting the necessary information to do the study from the Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

“One of the things I hate to see is one government entity suing another government entity. I mean, it’s ridiculous. Public record requests should be followed and if we have to do it this way, we will do it this way,” Pegg said.

Trustees plan to present the findings of the study to commissioners.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa asked that information requested from the Sanitary Engineer’s Office be provided to the townships as soon as possible.