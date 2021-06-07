Vienna Historical Society steps in to preserve the township’s cemeteries

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Historical Society is stepping in to preserve the township’s cemeteries.

They have been working with volunteers to clean up the three cemeteries maintained by the township, starting with Dunlap Cemetery last year and just recently hosting a cleanup event at Doud Cemetery.

Thirteen volunteers assisted by cleaning tombstones with a special solution.

Historical Society President Christine Novicky said they’ll be resetting the stones that need it at some point this summer.

“People, you know, want to know where their ancestors are buried and they can’t. They might not be able to find their stones, they’re broken in half or tipped over. So we’re just trying to straighten everything up and clean them up so the stone is legible,” she said.

Novicky added that the Historical Society plans to host a program to teach other organizations in the area how to do cemetery preservation work.