Vienna group holds Back the Blue grill out, car show

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A group in Vienna is doing what they can to let law enforcement know they are supported.

Saturday afternoon, locals wanted to show their support for the law enforcement with a Back the Blue grill out.

The event included food, games and a car show.

In light of everything that’s going on in the world, coordinators said why this was important to them.

“They go out of their way everyday. They leave their family to go protect other families that they don’t even know. There’s a lot of people that have hatred toward them right now, so let’s show them some love. Back the blue,” said Brandy Thompson, a coordinator.

“Honestly, with all of the stuff that’s going on, it’s crazy. I just wanted a day for everyone to relax and enjoy themselves. That’s all I care about,” said Cameron Creech, another coordinator.

Over 30 cars of all different types came out to showcase their rides.

Coordinators say they were glad to be able to bring people together for fun and support.