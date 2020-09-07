Vienna Fire Department respond to late night single-car accident

Local News

Only the driver was in the car and did not sustain any injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Vienna FD

VIENNA TWP., (WYTV) – The Vienna Fire Department was called to a single-car crash late Sunday night.

  • Vienna crash side of car
    Credit: Vienna FD
  • Vienna crash guard rail
    Credit: Vienna FD
  • Vienna crash
    Credit: Vienna FD
  • inside car Vienna crash
    Credit: Vienna FD

The incident happened on State Route 11 northbound, south of State Route 82.

Only the driver was in the car and did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com