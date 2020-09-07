Vienna Fire Department respond to late night single-car accident Local News Only the driver was in the car and did not sustain any injuries by: WYTV Staff Posted: Sep 7, 2020 / 10:56 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 7, 2020 / 10:56 AM EDT Credit: Vienna FD VIENNA TWP., (WYTV) – The Vienna Fire Department was called to a single-car crash late Sunday night. Credit: Vienna FDCredit: Vienna FDCredit: Vienna FDCredit: Vienna FD The incident happened on State Route 11 northbound, south of State Route 82. Only the driver was in the car and did not sustain any injuries. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle