YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown welcomed a special guest Wednesday at their weekly meeting.

More than two dozen people were at Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side to hear Colonel Jeffrey Van Dootingh. He’s the Commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

He gave the group an update on the station and new developments provided in the National Defense Authorization Act.

“The one we’re probably most excited about is about $8 million to improve our landing strip that’s used for combat training. The reason to widen it and to make it a little longer is so C-17 aircraft can train there in addition to the C-130s that currently train there,” Van Dootingh said.

The Defense Authorization Act is also funding four new models of the C-130 aircraft. The Air Force has not yet determined what bases will get those new planes.