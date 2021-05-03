Video: Storm rolls through Valley

The risk for a stronger storm is back in the forecast for Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm chaser Tyler Berry shared video with WKBN 27 First News of a storm as it rolled through the Valley.

The cell possibly produced a “spinup” or a small-scale vortex.

The video is from southwest Mahoning County.

Some hail was reported with this storm and a tornado warning was issued for Lawrence County but has expired.

The risk for a stronger storm is back in the forecast for Tuesday. This risk will hinge on the atmosphere being able to rebound from the 1st round of shower or storms during the morning. A batch of showers and storms will work east through Indiana and Ohio overnight.