Video shows controlled explosion during Hubbard burglary investigation

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Video released Tuesday shows the controlled explosion ballistics experts had to perform following a burglary investigation in Hubbard Township.

Newly released police body camera video shows the moment law enforcement detonated two of the 101 explosive devices found in and around the late Charles Shearer’s home on Hubbard Bedford Road Monday.

“Thankfully, we got all of the devices that we know of out of that house and rendered that house safe. Obviously, now the neighbors are safe,” said Detective Mike Orr.

The discovery made when police responded to a burglary in progress. Shearer’s son-in-law had called 911 to report the house had been broken into and a man in a pickup truck was stuck in the yard.

That man was taken into custody. Police say he’s been cooperating and told them he took a woman, believed to be an acquaintance of Shearer, to the house to pick up her personal belongings. She had already taken off by the time police got there.

Responding officers found an explosive device on the ground, then another, larger one was found on the floorboard of the suspect’s truck.

With help from the Youngstown Bomb Squad and ATF, investigators located 99 more inside the home.

“We were just surprised to see that many in the residence,” Orr said. “We had to dig for them. The house was in disarray, so we did have to dig to find what we did find.”

Detectives believe the explosives belonged to Shearer. They don’t know what he was using them for but say they appear to be homemade.

Police continue to investigate and say charges are pending.