Video: 84-year-old Window World owner jumps out of plane above Canfield Fair

Fred Moran was among a group of military parachutists who flew from the skies above the Canfield Fair Thursday morning

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of military parachutists jumped from the skies above the Canfield Fair Thursday morning.

Among them was 84-year-old Fred Moran, Sr., the owner of Window World.

The skydiving show was part of Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Moran is an Army veteran who was stationed in Germany in the late 1950s.

This all had a special purpose for a cause that was close to his heart.

“Window World across the county — 200-plus locations in 47 states — we’re reaching out to the veterans, whether they be old, young, abled, disabled, makes no difference. They can go to CareersForHeroes.org, and they can fill out an application for employment in one of 200 locations around the country,” Moran said.

Moran jumped in tandem with Sgt. Mike Elliott whose past feats include tandem jumping with the late President George H.W. Bush on his 90th birthday.