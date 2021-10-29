Victory Christian Center youth leader facing sex charges

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A youth group leader at Victory Christian Center in Boardman is now facing sex charges.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Mark Cuprik, II, 22, on charges of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and sexual imposition.

According to a Beaver police report, the investigation began March 21 when officers were called to Beaver Township Memorial Park for a report that Cuprik was involved in a vehicle chase. The report states that Cuprik had a juvenile in his vehicle at the time.

The report states that Cuprik eventually dropped the juvenile off at the park, where she was reunited with family members.

The incident led police to question family members of the juvenile and leaders at Victory Christian Center, according to the police report.

Police said subpoenas and search warrants were then completed, and through that information, a case was handed over to the grand jury, which returned with an indictment on sex charges against Cuprik.

Cuprik is going to be arraigned on Tuesday on the charges.

We have reached out to the church and they have not provided comment yet. We will continue to update this story with more information.