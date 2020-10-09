Victory Christian Center feeds hundreds of local families with last-minute food giveaway

As many as 2,200 boxes of food arrived at Victory Christian Center Friday morning

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of local families struggling in the Valley have dinner on their tables thanks to a last-minute giveaway in Lowellville on Friday.

As many as 2,200 boxes of food arrived at Victory Christian Center Friday morning — double what organizers expected. Each box contained about 30 to 40 pounds of food.

It’s part of the federal Farmers to Families program.

Church organizers say they got a call that another distribution center in Cleveland canceled at the last minute. People were told they could take extra to give to their friends, family and neighbors.

“It doesn’t matter to us who is giving out the food. We want to make sure it goes to families in need,” said organizer Maria Hedglin.

“Some of the families I came to pick up for, they don’t have a vehicle, so any time there is a good giveaway and I find out about it, I try to distribute the food to the needy,” said Ladonna McRae, who was helping out by picking up food.

Victory Christian Center still has more food giveaways coming up.

The next one will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at its Columbiana location, at 350 State Route 7.

Giveaways are also planned on October 16 and 30 at the Boardman campus.