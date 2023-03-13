YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the three men who were kidnapped and killed last week in Akron as Youngstown residents.

According to police, three men were found gagged and bound after being shot to death Friday morning. The men were found at two different scenes; in Akron and Copley.

The two victims found in Akron were identified as 25-year-old Inmer Reyes and 31-year-old Victor Varela-Rodriguez. The victim found in Copley has been identified as 35-year-old Domingo Castillo-Reyes, according to a news release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

One man has been arrested. Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley, is being held in the Summit County Jail.

Akron and Copley police released the following joint statement:

“Police believe this was an isolated incident and that the public at large was not in any danger. We do not believe that the public should have any concern for their safety at this time. Police believe that the males had likely been kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County.”

Police say they are still trying to determine the reason for the kidnapping or what activity the victims might have been involved in.