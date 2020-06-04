Victim taken to hospital after shooting, vehicle crash in Youngstown

Officials say at least one person in a van has been shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police were called to the area of Midland and Belle Vista avenues after at least one person was shot inside a van Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victim was standing outside a house at Lakeview and Midland avenues when someone in a passing car fired several rounds at him.

The victim was hit twice and wrapped the belt around him before jumping in the van and driving west on Midland Avenue before colliding with a tree.

An ambulance was called to the scene around 1:15 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital.

He is currently in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center, police said.

At least 13 shell casings were found in the street. Two houses were also damaged by gunfire.

Police taped off both ends of the block and are interviewing several witnesses. Almost everyone on the block is out on their porches. Kids a couple of houses up the street were squirting each other with water guns as police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Officers are searching for a suspect in the area.