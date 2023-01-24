WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman had to go to the hospital Saturday after she was stabbed in the hand by an unknown suspect in her apartment, according to a police report.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at the 1200 block of 5th Street SW in Warren, the victim said she woke up to a loud pounding on the door, according to a Warren police report. The victim saw a known woman on the other side of her front door.

When the victim opened her door, the woman walked inside and asked for a man named Scooby. When the victim told the woman there was no one there, the woman got angry, according to the police report.

The woman then started swinging at the victim. The victim raised her hand to block the swing and one of the punches connected with her hand. The victim was unaware the woman had glass, and it stabbed her hand, according to the report.

The victim then fled the apartment and yelled for neighbors to call 911. The suspect then left down the stairs, according to the report.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim losing a lot of blood. The officers called for an ambulance and then took her statement.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.