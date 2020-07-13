Victim of Youngstown shooting testifies in preliminary hearing

Lopez said he has already undergone four surgeries and may have to have a fifth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The victim in a June 10 shooting on the East Side testified Monday in a preliminary hearing that he returned fire and kept firing until the suspect disappeared.

“I was shooting at him to make sure he left,” testified Emmanuel Lopez, who said he lost parts of his liver and a lung because of a chest wound he received on a porch of South Jackson Street. “Then I collapsed.”

Raymond Owens faces three counts of felonious assault and a charge of discharging a firearm into a habitation, following a preliminary hearing in municipal court.

Owens turned himself in after he was charged for the shooting that wounded Lopez, who was on a front porch with his fiancé, two of his children and a child of his fiancé who was fathered by Owens.

Lopez testified that he has been engaged to his fiancé for nine years and had known Owens for about that long. Lopez said other than an argument years ago, the only other time he had contact with Owens was a Facebook message two weeks before he was shot warning Owens to stay away from his family.

Lopez testified he was at the South Jackson Street home of his brother for a cookout when Owens drove by, smiled at him, turned around and drove back and began firing a gun through the sunroof of his Honda.

“He looks at me and he smiles. He’s so predictable,” Lopez said of Owens just before he started firing. “He always wants to start something.”

Lopez said he returned fire with his own gun.

“It was 10 or 15 shots,” Lopez said. “It was a shootout then, me and him.”

Lopez said he shouted for his children to get in the house and that’s when Owens got out of his car and continued firing. It was then that Lopez said he was hit in the chest but he kept firing until he knew Owens was gone.

When asked by Owens’ attorney, David Engle, why he has a gun, Lopez said: “To protect my family. It’s an open carry state. It wasn’t concealed.”

Lopez said he has already undergone four surgeries and may have to have a fifth.