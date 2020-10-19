Victim of weekend homicide on Youngstown’s south side identified

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim of a deadly shooting on Youngstown’s south side over the weekend.

The victim, 22-year-old JuWuan Howell, was taken to the hospital in a car, where he later died.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of W. Evergreen Avenue.

Lt. Brian Welsh said Howell was shot inside of the house.

No one has been arrested.

At the crime scene Saturday, the Youngstown Police Department was able to use its three-man detective team the way it was meant to be used. Last year, a third detective was added to the on-call team because of the amount of work involved in a typical homicide.

This is Youngstown’s 24th homicide this year. Last year, there were 20 homicides in the city.

Youngstown has seen 16 people shot this month, including Howell. Welsh said detectives are looking to see if Howell’s death is connected to any of those shootings. As of Monday, investigators do not know.