SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The victim of a deadly house fire in Salem last weekend has been identified.

Richard Swansinger, 64, was identified during an autopsy, the Morning Journal reports.

He lived in the home in the 1200 block of Westview Dr. with his daughter.

Swansinger was found in a bedroom at the back of the house. There were oxygen tanks in the bedroom.

The cause of his death and how the fire started are still under investigation.