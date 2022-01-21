Victim killed in pedestrian accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was killed after a hit and run Thursday night.

Police say that the accident happened on East Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

Reports say that a male walking in the West bound Lane of Midlothian Blvd. The male was transported to St. Elizabeth’s ER where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Both Youngstown and Boardman Police Departments were on the scene.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Youngstown Police Dept. Accident Investigation Unit.

