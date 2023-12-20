YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Rekia Wright was adamant on Wednesday that the man who shot her fiance and father of her child was in the courtroom.

Testifying for the prosecution at a preliminary hearing in municipal court for Vashuad May, 21, who is charged with murder and felonious assault for an April 26, 2022, shooting on Mohawk Avenue that killed Rawsheem Aponte, 24 and wounded and their 3-year-old daughter, Wright told defense attorney Aaron Meikle there was no doubt in her mind it was May who killed her fiance.

“Ya’ll not gonna tongue twist me,” she said when asked what kind of clothing the man who shot Aponte was wearing. “I know who killed Rawsheem.”

Judge Renee DiSalvo bound the charges over to a Mahoning County grand jury following the hearing, pointing out that she found Wright to be credible. Wright shouted “Thank you, your honor.” from the gallery.

May was charged about two weeks after Aponte was killed. Police said he was being chased on the South Side near the Struthers border when the car he was driving turned down a one-way street on Mohawk Avenue.

He was shot in the car as well as Wright, who was wounded in the leg and their daughter, who was shot in the foot.

Wright testified there was more than one person firing a gun but it was May who killed Aponte, she said.

“I don’t know who shot me,” she said. “But I know who he [May] did shoot.”

Wright testified under direct examination from City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson that the day was a “normal day” for her and Aponte and their daughter. They were planning on getting groceries but had to make several “stops” before they went to the store. She did not elaborate and Thompson did not ask her what the stops were.

After one of those stops, Wright said several cars were following them and shooting and Aponte was frantically trying to lose them in the grey Camaro he was driving. When they turned down Mohawk they got stuck at the dead end.

Aponte put the car in reverse which is when May, who was in the street wielding a gun, fired several shots, striking Aponte.

“Vashuad May fired not one time, not two times, but over and over again,” she said.

Wright said she was trying to dive in the back seat to protect her daughter when she was hit in the leg.

After the shooting, Wright testified May high-fived someone before getting into a car and driving away.

She said knew May because she had seen him around Youngstown several times. She did not offer, nor was asked, why he and a group of people were pursuing Aponte.

“They [cars] were coming out of everywhere,” Wright testified.

Detective Sgt. George Anderson, the lead investigator on the case, said the crime scene was very large and crime scene personnel collected over 100 shell casings in the area.

Anderson said video from a home nearby shows a man in black clothing on foot chasing Aponte’s car, then firing several shots at it when Aponte tried to back up. Anderson said he could not see May’s face on the video, but Wright’s statements to police plus what he called “other evidence” on the internet was enough to get him a warrant to charge May.

The hearing was very emotional, especially when Wright was testifying. Aponte’s mother and other family members were present and at times they cried and also expressed their displeasure with some of the questions, especially during cross examination.

They were warned about their behavior several times but they stayed through the entire hearing.