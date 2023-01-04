CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Campbell on Saturday.

The victim is 38-year-old Ami Maldonado, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office.

The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building on Andrews Avenue around 1 a.m.

There was extensive damage in the building from the fire. According to the Ohio Department of Development, the building is part of several that were up for demolition in Mahoning County.

The Campbell Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.