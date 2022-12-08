YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week.

The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire.

According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews found the entire second floor already collapsed onto the first floor. The owner of the home then arrived and told crews that the house was occupied.

Crews then discovered a body in the remains of the first floor, and the Mahoning County Coroner was called to the scene.

Crews on the scene called the Youngstown Street Department to demolish the building due to the severity of the damage.

Wright said finding a cause for that fire will be difficult because of the deteriorating conditions of the home before the fire. A cause of death is also pending an autopsy by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.

