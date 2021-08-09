Victim identified in Sebring fire

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Mahoning County Coroner’s office identified the man that was killed in a house fire in Sebring on July 24.

The victim, 74-year-old Lawrence Sweely, was killed in the house fire at 447 W. New York Avenue at around 10 p.m. July 24. Officials said they had trouble getting to the fire after a train blocked their path.

A cause of death was not reported.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sebring Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.