Victim identified in deadly Warren shooting

The 30-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man found dead at a house in Warren over the weekend has been identified as 30-year-old Adam Arrasmith.

According to a police report, officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE about 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

That’s where they found Arrasmith dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the third floor.

Police said they originally thought they were responding to an overdose when they found Arrasmith’s body.

Detectives believe Arrasmith had been staying at that house for a little more than two weeks.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

“We’re hoping that individuals in the neighborhood may have heard something, or seen something, or a vehicle or if they happen to have a video system on their house, would be of assistance,” said Warren Police Det. Wayne Mackey.

If you do have any information, call 330-841-2684.

Arrasmith’s family said he had just celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday.

A woman was arrested at the house on unrelated charges. Tasha Primm, 40, was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on an outstanding warrant for drug possession, according to the police report.