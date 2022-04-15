YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was listed in critical condition after being shot Thursday in Youngstown.

Officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the 800 block of Cameron Avenue where they found Carlos Valentin lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Officers said Valentin was conscious and breathing. They administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Two spent shell casings were found in the area and with a blood trail, the report stated.

No suspects were named in the police report.