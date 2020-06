He is expected to speak at the unveiling of the new all-electric Endurance truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Valley this week.

Pence will be in Ohio and part of his trip will include a stop for the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup truck Thursday.

He is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

Pence will return to D.C. later that evening.