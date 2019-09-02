Veterinarians warn of CBD-infused pet treats

The products come as treats, pills and oils

(WYTV) – CBD products, produced from the cannabis plant, are popping up just about everywhere and in some pet foods.

The products come as treats, pills and oils, but critics say most people don’t know exactly what they’re buying because CBD isn’t regulated.

Experts say pet CBD is one of the fastest-growing areas of the market. They say it can help animals with anxiety, osteoarthritis and pain.

Some veterinarians say there needs to be more research. According to the American Kennel Club, there hasn’t been a formal study looking at how CBD affects dogs but anecdotal evidence suggests it is helpful.

The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) is sponsoring a study through Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. It will evaluate the use of CBD in treatment-resistant epileptic dogs.

Possible side effects include: (Source: American Kennel Club)