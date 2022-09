AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The 16th Annual Patriots Day celebration is also today at Quaker Steak and Lube in Austintown.

They’ll honor 13 veterans with the Color Guard, Fitch Air Force ROTC and the Fitch concert choir.

It starts a little before 6 p.m.

After they read biographies of the 13 vets, you’re invited to come up and thank them for their service.