Veterans honor first responders in Canfield

Post Commander Michael Kubitza said the program is his organization's way to say thank you

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Veterans in Canfield honored first responders Tuesday.

American Legion Post 177 met at Saint Michael’s Church in Canfield to recognize the accomplishments of all first responder units that serve Canfield.

First responders from the Canfield Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and Cardinal Joint Fire District were honored during the ceremony.

Post Commander Michael Kubitza said the program is his organization’s way to say thank you to those who keep Canfield safe.

“I think it’s a good, positive image that’s put out there. It’s nice that they know that the American Legion veterans are honoring the first responders,” Kubitza said.

Among the honorees were three Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies who successfully de-escalated a potential hostage-taking attempt and a Canfield police officer who saved a citizen from a drug overdose.

Post 177 has been honoring Canfield’s first responders for over five years.