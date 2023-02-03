YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach is a non-profit resource for Valley veterans who fall on hard times. They assist veterans year-round, but winter brings unique needs.

We wanted to see how supplies were holding up now, mid-winter. From a box of food, a winter coat, or even helping cover a heating bill, Terri and John Ely continue to make sure no veteran goes without the essentials. Here’s what they need most:

“We really need non-perishable foods. There’s an average of 40 vets a day, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday that come here for a box or bags of food. No matter how much we get donated, it’s just never enough,” Terri Ely said.

In addition to non-perishable foods, they are also running low on warm winter gear. They receive no government assistance and want to thank the community for their continued generosity and support.

For more information on how to donate, call 330-755-5793 or visit their website.