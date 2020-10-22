Veterans group looking for volunteers to help with drive-thru food giveaway at Covelli Centre

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission is looking for military veteran and non-veteran volunteers

by: Sarah Mercer

Credit: Kosamtu/E+/GettyImages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission is looking for volunteers to help with its next food distribution.

The group wants military veteran and non-veteran volunteers to help pass out food during the drive-thru giveaway at the Covelli Centre Saturday. Veterans are asked to wear something that signifies military affiliation.

If you want to volunteer, call or text Leo Connelly at 330-261-5975.

Please wear a mask and arrive at the Covelli Centre (229 E. Front St., Youngstown) no later than 9 a.m. Social distancing will be maintained.

The food distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s partially paid for through the CARES Act, provided by the U.S. government to Mahoning County.

